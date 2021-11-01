EXCLUSIVE! Zee Comedy Show to go OFF-AIR from this date

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Zee TV has rolled out a new show called the Zee Comedy Show.

Zee TV makes an attempt to lighten up the country's collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of rib-tickling comedy through its reality show.

With eleven comedians of the show - Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan and Punit J. Pathak performing some hilarious acts and the Laughing Buddha of the show, Farah Khan keeping them in splits with her witty reactions.

Now, the exclusive is that Zee Comedy Show is all set to go off air. The last episode will air this Sunday. The show gave laughter in abundance to the viewers but couldn't last long.

