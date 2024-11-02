Exclusive: Zeel Thakkar roped in for Dangal TV 's upcoming show Deewani

MUMBAI : It's raining news on TellyChakkar!

There are already reports of Shakuntalam Productions bringing a new show titled Deewani on Dangal TV.

Sehrish Ali, Aditi Sanwal and Nitin Goswami have been roped in to play the lead roles in the show. Deewani is touted to be a love triangle.

Sehrish is known for her work in shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be seen playing the lead role in the show.

We already reported that Aditi Sanwal has bagged the show in the leading role with Sehrish and Nitin will be seen as the leading actor.

Aditi has earlier been seen in projects like Baalveer, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Operation MBBS in the past. As for Nitin, he

has earlier been seen in television shows such as Siddhi Vinayak and Sarojini.

Now we have another information that Zeel Thakkar has been roped in for the serial.

Zeel is known for her roles in shows like Balika Vadhu 2, Story 9 months Ki, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and more.

Dangal has an array of new shows which are being launched with unique and intriguing concepts for the entertainment of the audience.

