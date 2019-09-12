News

Expect the unexpected: Nach Baliye 9’s Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke give a hint about their performance

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 is one of the most watched dance reality shows wherein couples take part and showcase their dancing skills. The show has been creating a lot of buzz. This season is being produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke have also participated in the show. The two have been winning the hearts of audience with their performance. 

The duo has mesmerised everyone by experimenting with their dance forms and styles. They have once again gone a notch higher with the show's 'around the world' theme coming up this weekend! While sharing a picture on her Instagram, Nityaami captioned, "I know it looks like hum abhi abhi garba khel kar aaye hai, but this week, expect the unexpected! We’re pushing our limits again, but not without our smiles #nachbaliye9 #nishan @starplus @banijayasia @shantanu.maheshwari #nothingbutgoodvibes #staytuned" 

