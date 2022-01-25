Explosive! Anushka Sharma’s fans defend her against THIS Pakistani bowler’s passive remarks

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story has been a talking point since its inception. The actress has often been the centre of all the negative comments whenever Virat Kohli demonstrates a poor performance on the field. While some people tend to forget that cricket is a game, Anushka has been on receiving end quite a few times.

Now, Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has sparked a debate.

Also Read: Must read! Anushka Sharma does not seem happy with the viral pictures of her daughter, shares a note...

Shoaib Akhtar was quoted saying that Virat should have not married as it leads to the pressure of family.

He said, "Performance pressure is there on him (Virat Kohli) ...I wanted him to marry...after scoring 120 centuries. I wouldn't have married...had I been in his place... anyway, that's his personal decision."

Fans are furious over this comment. On Twitter, Anushka Sharma's fans are bashing Shoaib Akhtar by asking what has marriage got to do with performance?

One user wrote, “Bhai kisi ne puchaa”, while another wrote, “Who is he? And why is he preaching?”.

“So convenient to drag his self-made, talented, extremely successful wife into the equation. Maybe it’s a mentality thing among these Pakis”, wrote a user.

Another user asked about the connection between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s marriage and Virat’s performance. “What has performance got to do with marriage? Cheapos drag the wives of cricketers in between. I am no fan of Anushka but I feel for her for receiving such hate.”

Credit: BollywoodLife