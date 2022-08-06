Explosive! Dayaben all set to make a comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been given hopes about Dayaben (Disha Vakani) returning to the comedy show after a gap of five long years. Disha left TMKOC in 2017 after giving birth to her baby girl and has not returned yet. Fans have been complaining about how they miss their favourite 'Daya Bhabhi' on the small screens, but things haven't worked out between the show makers and Disha to pave way for her return. Meanwhile, a new promo has raised curiosity around Dayaben's re-entry.

However, producer Asit Modi has cleared the air. "Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it's not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha's replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon."

He added, "The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting. She has had a second baby recently and now won't be able to return to the show. The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon."

Talking about Disha Vakani, the actress won many hearts with her performance as Dayaben. She played the lead role opposite Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the show. A few days ago, Shailesh Lodha bid adieu to the show. Reports also stated that Munmun Dutta could quit the show as well. However, the actress rubbished all the rumours.

