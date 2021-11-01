EXPLOSIVE! Divyanka Tripathi slams a woman user promoting ‘no bindi no business’; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. She has been part of many projects and enjoys a massive fan following.

The actress, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, is also known for sharing her opinion on different matters. She never shies away from expressing herself on social media. Recently, a sudden tweet was made by a user questioning women's choices of dressing up.

The user, who is an author, wrote on Twitter, “Speaking for myself. Not buying anything for #Deepawali from any brand that shows model without a bindi. #nobindinobusiness.”

Slamming her, Divyanka wrote, “No bindi no business? It should be a woman's choice what she wants to wear! Hinduism is about respecting choices! Next you'll want purda-system & then Satipratha back? Why should any culture be measured by women's dressing? I'm further shocked when women propagate such concepts!” Further, the actress posted a picture of herself decked up in ethnic wear and ‘no bindi’. She wrote beside the picture, “Wearing what your heart desires, not what the world tells you isn't man's or woman's, it should be a basic human right. Waiting to see a rational & evolved society someday.”

Divyanka made several tweets to bash the ‘extremism’ school of thought. She wrote, “I'm a Brahman girl, but I can choose not to wear bindi. Green colour is of Maa Katyayni too signifying growth. You can't take away my green from my wardrobe on any day. To support one cause don't suppress another! #extremism. Women have fought hard for a free will in our society.”

No bindi no business? It should be a woman's choice what she wants to wear! Hinduism is about respecting choices!

Next you'll want purda-system & then Satipratha back?

Why should any culture be measured by women's dressing?

I'm further shocked when women propagate such concepts! pic.twitter.com/9RuozCWsis — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 30, 2021

