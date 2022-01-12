EXPLOSIVE! Gauahar Khan REACTS as a troll says she broke up with Kushal Tandon over religious differences

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular actresses. She has worked in both films and TV shows and enjoys a huge fan following.

Recently, the Bigg Boss 7 winner took to Twitter to hit back at a troll who shared a news article claiming that she parted ways with her ex Kushal Tandon over religious differences. According to the news piece, the main reason for Gauahar and Kushal ending their relationship was religion. The actress reportedly demanded the actor to convert his religion from Hindu to Muslim. She slammed the user for sharing this article and called him a ‘loser’.

Gauahar Khan took to her social media handle and wrote, “Hey loser ! I’m a Muslim , and no body can ban us from having our rights , india is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire ! So stay put in the comfort of your American status , n stop inciting hate in my country!.”

Hey loser ! I’m a Muslim , and no body can ban us from having our rights , india is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire ! So stay put in the comfort of your American status , n stop inciting hate in my country ! https://t.co/wvTTA8ZLMe — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 9, 2022

For the uninitiated, Gauahar and Kushal met for the first time on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 7, which marked the beginning of their love story. During the stint inside the house, they started dating each other and were fondly referred to as 'Gaushal' by their ardent fans. However, they parted ways in 2014. They both share a cordial relationship with each other. Gauahar is now happily married to Zaid Darbar.

