Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs. The makers are coming up with a new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be a part of the show.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was recently confirmed as the first contestant of the reality show. Next, Munawar Faruqui, who is presently impressing the world with his mind games in Lock Upp, will now showcase his adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While his team has approved the contract, Munawar will sign it once the Lock Upp finale airs on May 7.

Joining Munawar would be another social media star, Mr Faisu. While Faisu did make his acting debut with ALTBalaji’s Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes, this would be his first stint on a non-fiction show. The next contestant is Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal. Ever since his participation in Bigg Boss OTT last year, Pratik has become a favourite among fans. Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia will also take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Moreover, Sriti Jha (Kumkum Bhagya), Shivangi Joshi (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), Erica Fernandez (Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi), Chetna Pande (Class of 2020), and Dance Deewane judge Tushar Kalia will also be contestants.

The TRPs of this show are always high, as along with adventure and stunts, Rohit Shetty’s charm, talent, and humour in front of camera make it super entertaining for the audience.

Credits: Indian Express

