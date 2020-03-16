Explosive! Munmun Dutta to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to participate in Bigg Boss OTT?

Renowned poet and writer Shailesh Lodha, who became a household name through Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been in the news for a while now. While it had already been reported that the writer-actor was quitting the show even while the makers kept cajoling him to continue, looks like the prospects of him continuing are bleak.
MUMBAI: Renowned poet and writer Shailesh Lodha, who became a household name through Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been in the news for a while now. While it had already been reported that the writer-actor was quitting the show even while the makers kept cajoling him to continue, looks like the prospects of him continuing are bleak. Now, a leading lady may also bid it adieu. Well, it’s ‘Babija Ji’ Munmun Dutta.

As per a Zee News India report, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta has reportedly been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT. If the TMKOC actress says yes to becoming a part of the digital reality show’s second season, it means she will have to bid the show fare well at least for the duration of its run.

Given that Bigg Boss OTT is a captive reality show and requires its participants to be locked in a house with no connection for days/weeks on ends, it means Munmun Dutta will unable to appear in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

If Munmun says yes to being part of the reality show, we are sure her fans will miss her dearly.

Munmun was formerly seen in the Bigg Boss 15 house. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, she was accompanied by Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh.

She made headlines when she was arrested and sent to the Hisar police station for questioning post facing backlash for a statement she made. News of her arrest spread after people saw her there. When asked about it, the actress clarified that it was not an arrest, but rather a regular interrogation.

