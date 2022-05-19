Explosive! Navjot Singh Sidhu sentenced to one year in jail

MUMBAI: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sentenced to a year in jail in a 1988 road rage case. Navjot Sidhu has to surrender before a court. The case involves charges that on December 27, 1988, Mr Sidhu beat Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Oh No! Reema plays a trick to dig out details of Psychiatrist, Dhami gets furious seeing Simar and Reema

The congress leader and former cricketer will be facing as long as one year in jail in connection with the road rage case.

In 2018, the Congress leader was convicted for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt, but was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges. The court had then slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu. It had also acquitted Sidhu's associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, in the case.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was found guilty of "voluntarily causing hurt" under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code by a division bench consisting of Justice J Chelameshwar (now retired) and Justice SK Kaul in May 2018.

In the judgement, Justice Chelameswar stated, "The material on record leads us to the only possible conclusion that we can reach that the first accused voluntarily caused hurt to Gurnam Singh punishable under Section 323 IPC."

After retirement, Sidhu turned to commentary and television, most notably as a judge of comedy shows, and as a permanent guest in Comedy Nights with Kapil (2013–2015) and later The Kapil Sharma Show (2016–2019). He was a contestant in the reality television show Bigg Boss (2012) and was seen in the show Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: OMG! Simar plans to expose Dhami

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: DNA India