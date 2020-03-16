EXPLOSIVE! Netizens reveal that Mahi has been missing from Udaariyaan post the leap

Tejo and Fateh decide to not reveal anything to the family about Nehmat's truth. While, making Nehmat sleep, Tejo wonders if Jasmine would have been here then she would also have a daughter, and Nehmat would get a sister too. 

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 20:43
Mahi

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Also read:Udaariyaan: OMG! Tejo falls in Jasmine’s trap, screams for Fateh’s help

As we had exclusively updated about actors exiting from the show, well now fans have noticed that Mahi has been missing and wonder whether even Rashmeet Kaur Sethi has also exited from the show with Candy and Dilraaj, a source close to the show revealed that there is no sureity about her exit from the show but there have been rumours of her being on a break. What do you think? 

Jasmine and Naaz begin their life in a small room while Naaz keeps asking whether she will ever get to meet Jassu's family? On the other hand, Tejo and Fateh decide to not reveal anything to the family about Nehmat's truth. While, making Nehmat sleep, Tejo wonders if Jasmine would have been here then she would also have a daughter, and Nehmat would get a sister too. 

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine will plan on putting Naaz in school and she does her admission in the same school as Nehmat, what will happen when Naaz and Nehmat will come to know that they are sisters? What will be the Virks' reaction?

Also read: Oh No! Isha Malviya aka Jasmine gets injured on the sets of Udaariyan

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Abhishek Kumar Chetna Singh Udaariyaan Colors tv TellyChakkar Lokesh Batta Karan V Grover
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 20:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Shweta's true colours and habits to create trouble in Pandya Parivaar after wedding in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Pandya Store: Finally! Shiva comes to the right hospital, finds his Raavi
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
WOAH! An Indian-American family in New Jersey installs a life size statue of Amitabh Bachchan, details inside
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is India's most loved actor not only in India, but all over the world. People from all over...
Imlie: High Drama! Malini’s phone breaks, Imlie and Aryan spot Cheeni
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Sai angry with Virat while he still loves her deeply
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Amazing! This can be the alternative career of Bhagya Lakshmi’s girl gang | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been highly appreciated by the masses from...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
WOAH! An Indian-American family in New Jersey installs a life size statue of Amitabh Bachchan, details inside
Latest Video