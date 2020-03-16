EXPLOSIVE! People have assumed that I don’t want to act in TV shows; have not been offered anything nice: Shilpa Shinde

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shinde was last seen in Gangs of Filmistan in 2020 but she quit early on due to differences with the producers of the show over work hours and Sunil Grover's casting on the show.

Shilpa has now shifted gears to webseries. The actress, who is known for playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Shilpa, known for her stint in Bigg Boss, was dragged into an MMS scandal while she was in the Bigg Boss house, where an adult video was making the rounds on the Internet claiming that the woman in it is the ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ actress.

However, the buzz around whole controversy died down later.

In a conversation with ETimes, Shilpa Shinde says after quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai she wasn’t approached by any daily soap makers. “There is money, fame and a lot of good work in television, but people have assumed that I don’t want to act in TV shows. And since I wasn’t offered anything nice, I explored the digital medium and did a couple of web shows.”

Shilpa Shinde adds, “Bhabi Ji… was my comeback show and after that, I didn’t want to do something where I just had to stand and give expressions.”

Meanwhile, the actress is known for speaking her heart out but she often faces backlashes as people assume she’s throwing tantrums. Talking about the same, Shilpa Shinde says, “There have been certain issues, but if those are being projected as throwing tantrums or having an attitude, then I don’t want to say anything. I am clear, forthright and not diplomatic about things, so people feel I am short-tempered and lose my cool. But the truth is the truth.”

CREDIT: Koimoi