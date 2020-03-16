EXPLOSIVE! People have assumed that I don’t want to act in TV shows; have not been offered anything nice: Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa has now shifted gears to webseries. The actress, who is known for playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Shilpa Shinde was last seen in Gangs of Filmistan in 2020 but she quit early on due to differences with the producers of the show over work hours and Sunil Grover's casting on the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 16:14
Shilpa Shinde

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shinde was last seen in Gangs of Filmistan in 2020 but she quit early on due to differences with the producers of the show over work hours and Sunil Grover's casting on the show.

(Also Read: Disgusting! Times when Hina Khan demeaned Gauhar Khan on the basis of popularity, scroll down to know more)

Shilpa has now shifted gears to webseries. The actress, who is known for playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Shilpa, known for her stint in Bigg Boss, was dragged into an MMS scandal while she was in the Bigg Boss house, where an adult video was making the rounds on the Internet claiming that the woman in it is the ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ actress.

However, the buzz around whole controversy died down later.

In a conversation with ETimes, Shilpa Shinde says after quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai she wasn’t approached by any daily soap makers. “There is money, fame and a lot of good work in television, but people have assumed that I don’t want to act in TV shows. And since I wasn’t offered anything nice, I explored the digital medium and did a couple of web shows.”

Shilpa Shinde adds, “Bhabi Ji… was my comeback show and after that, I didn’t want to do something where I just had to stand and give expressions.”

Meanwhile, the actress is known for speaking her heart out but she often faces backlashes as people assume she’s throwing tantrums. Talking about the same, Shilpa Shinde says, “There have been certain issues, but if those are being projected as throwing tantrums or having an attitude, then I don’t want to say anything. I am clear, forthright and not diplomatic about things, so people feel I am short-tempered and lose my cool. But the truth is the truth.”

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: CONTROVERSY! Shilpa Shinde Shared a P*rn Link once, Hina Khan Bashed her!)

CREDIT: Koimoi

Shilpa Shinde Gangs Of Filmistan Sunil Grover webseries Angoori Bhabhi Bigg Boss MMS scandal controversy daily soap TV shows give expressions tantrums TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 16:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback! This is why Genhraiyaan actress Ananya Panday once said she doesn't deserve to be on Karan Johar's talk show; details inside
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who is the daughter of Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey, has wowed the audience with her amazing...
BIG TWIST: Vanraj’s NEXT PLAN to ruin Anupamaa and Anuj’s romance is a MUST READ!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is a one of a kind show and the audience cannot have enough of the drama.Right from the...
AWESOME! Take a look at the beautiful maternity photoshoot by Vinny Arora Dhoopar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Karan Sharma aka Vivaan Oswal reveals which quality of Radhika and Tanya he finds impressive, talks about his bond with Avinash
MUMBAI: Karan Sharma is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the industry. Over time, we have seen some amazing...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! RuSha terrified to see Revati enter the party with Alia
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Geeta Griha has been an integral part of my life' Yeh Rishta's Ami Trivedi gets CANDID about her childhood, South Bombay diaries and more
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Recent Stories
Throwback! This is why Genhraiyaan actress Ananya Panday once said she doesn't deserve to be on Karan Johar's talk show; details
Throwback! This is why Genhraiyaan actress Ananya Panday once said she doesn't deserve to be on Karan Johar's talk show; details inside
Latest Video