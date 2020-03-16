Explosive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This actress roped in as Popatlal's love interest

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will soon complete 14 years on air. Recently, Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, talked about people criticising the show for the lack of 'fresh content'. Dilip said that the producers and the actors of the show are working hard to entertain their fans everyday.

Moreover, Asit Kumarr Modi gave an interview of late where he spoke of the team's plans to bring back the character of Daya Ben. But he did not comment on whether Disha Vakani would make a comeback to the show or not. Shailesh Lodha has now bid adieu to the show. Actress Khushboo Patel is the new entry. She is shown as the love interest of Popatlal. She will be paired with Shyam Pathak on the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running shows on Indian TV and hugely popular all over India and abroad.

Talking about the exit of Shailesh Lodha, Asit Kumarr Modi said that all the actors are part of the show for more than ten years. He said he was unaware of Shailesh Lodha's plans of wanting to quit the show. He said, "If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers."

The show is based on the lives of the residents of Mumbai's Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. The show also features Amit Bhatt, Bhavya Gandhi, Sunayana Fozdar and Munmun Dutta among others.

