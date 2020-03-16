Explosive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This actress roped in as Popatlal's love interest

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will soon complete 14 years on air. Recently, Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, talked about people criticising the show for the lack of 'fresh content'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 15:43
Explosive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This actress roped in as Popatlal's love interest

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will soon complete 14 years on air. Recently, Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, talked about people criticising the show for the lack of 'fresh content'. Dilip said that the producers and the actors of the show are working hard to entertain their fans everyday. 

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Balwinder to plan big against Rishi and Lakshmi

Moreover, Asit Kumarr Modi gave an interview of late where he spoke of the team's plans to bring back the character of Daya Ben. But he did not comment on whether Disha Vakani would make a comeback to the show or not. Shailesh Lodha has now bid adieu to the show. Actress Khushboo Patel is the new entry. She is shown as the love interest of Popatlal. She will be paired with Shyam Pathak on the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running shows on Indian TV and hugely popular all over India and abroad.

Talking about the exit of Shailesh Lodha, Asit Kumarr Modi said that all the actors are part of the show for more than ten years. He said he was unaware of Shailesh Lodha's plans of wanting to quit the show. He said, "If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers."

The show is based on the lives of the residents of Mumbai's Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. The show also features Amit Bhatt, Bhavya Gandhi, Sunayana Fozdar and Munmun Dutta among others.

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Balwinder creates a big hurdle for Rishi and Lakshmi

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah tkmoc Jethalal Shailesh Lodha Dayaben Disha Vakani Asit Modi khushboo patel TV news Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 15:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: What! Major turn of events in the show as Jasmine gets what she wants
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Akshara to take a stand for herself, gives a befitting reply to Harsh
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Exclusive! Udaariyaan: Major revelation coming up next in the show with as Angad’s partner in crime
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Disgusting! Rohit humiliates Niranjan hurting his self-confidence
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Emotional Breakdown! Bhavna reveals the truth about Brij to Diya
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
WHAT!!! Sejal to be ATTACKED in Colors’ Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "There will be many people who will create language barriers but sportsmen and artist will keep on breaking it" Kamal
Exclusive! "There will be many people who will create language barriers but sportsmen and artist will keep on breaking it" Kamal Haasan
Latest Video