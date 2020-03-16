Exposed! Baal Shiv fame Shivya Pathania recalls her casting couch experience by a fake producer, deets inside

MUMBAI: TV actress Shivya Pathania, who shot to fame with the show Baal Shiv, has recently made a shocking revelation about the incident that happened in the past. It is indeed a casting couch experience, where the actress was conned by a 'fake' producer.

Shivya Pathania narrated the whole incident, where the 'fake' producer asked her to compromise her morals. The actress said, "I was called for an audition in Santacruz (Mumbai). I entered the room, it was very small. The guy (who was supposed to be the producer) told me if you want to do this advertisement with a bigger celebrity, you will have to compromise. The funniest part that I will never forget is uske laptop pe Hanuman Chalisa chal rahi thi. It was so funny that mujhe hassi aa gayi. I started laughing. I asked, 'Aapko sharam nahin aa rahi hai? Aap bhajan (hymn) sun rahe ho aur aap kya bol rahe ho' (don't you feel ashamed?)"

After a few years, Shivya Pathania found out that the man who claimed to be a producer was fake. After learning about his real identity, she asked all her industry friends to beware of him.

Shivya Pathania has featured in shows such as Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, RadhaKrishn, Laal Ishq, Dil Dhoondhta Hai, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and so on. She was recently featured with popular singer Dharampreet Gill in the music video 'Fidaa'.

