Exclusive! Fashion for me is about being happy in your own skin: Shivya Pathania

MUMBAI: One of the most loved shows on &TV, Baal Shiv, went on air on 23 November 2021. The gorgeous Shivya Pathania steals everyone's hearts by playing the character of Goddess Parvati in the show.

We got in touch with Shivya. In an exclusive interaction with us, she spilled the beans about her fashion mantra and more.

Tell us about your fashion must-haves.

Well, I always have denims because they are the most versatile. I have a white kurti that you can wear on any occasion, cute dresses for the summer, sarees for formal wear, and very comfortable pyjamas.

Any particular brand you prefer?

Frankly speaking, there are a lot of amazing options these days, so it's hard to choose just one.

Tell us about your fashion mantra.

Fashion for me is about being happy in your own skin. I wear what makes me smile and makes me love myself, because at the end of the day, that's what matters.

Well said, Shivya!

