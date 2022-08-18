Exposed! TV actor Ali Asgar finally reveals the reason behind quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, Scroll down to know more

Ali Sagar who rose to fame with Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki has won audience’s hearts with his Nani’s character in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

MUMBAI: It's been almost 5 years since Ali Asgar bid adieu to The Kapil Sharma Show. Ali had become household with his character of Daadi in the comedy show. However, he decided to quit as he felt his character wasn't growing which led to his dissatisfaction. And now, Ali cleared the air about his alleged tiff with Kapil and said that he has high regard for him as a comedian.

Talking about the reason why he quit The Kapil Sharma Show, Ali said that he wasn't creatively satisfied with his Naani character compared to Daadi’s.

“Maybe, Kapil didn’t know the reason why I quit the show. It may not have reached him. I can’t cheat as an artist. If I am not happy, how will I entertain the audience? So, it seemed better to leave the show then and if something nice would come up, we could collaborate again," Ali told Bombay Times.

Ali also agreed with the fact that after quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, he couldn't recreate the success with his other projects. However, he doesn't have any complaints or regrets about his decision since he had a reason to quit and it was not an overnight decision. He said that if his intent was to earn money, he would have continued to be a part of the show.

