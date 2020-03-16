EXTREMELY SAD! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Malkhan aka Deepesh Bhan leaves for a heavenly abode

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has a rather sad update from the television world.

The show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai has been a massive hit among the viewers, since 2015, the audience has been attached to each and every character of the show and now we have extremely sad news coming from the show.

Television actor Deepesh Bhan, who plays the role of Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is no more, he passed away while playing cricket. the cause of death is yet to be known. Earlier in November, Deepesh had mourned his mother who passed away in Delhi and was still coping with the loss.

Today we hear about his shocking demise and it is quite unbelievable. Deepesh has been everyone's favourite in the character of Malkhan Khan, the actor rose to fame with the show and apart from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, he has also been a part of May I Come In Madam?

