FABLOUS! Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana actor Sudhir Pandey and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan actor Varun Badola invited by the governor of Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Sudhir Pandey is among the senior most actors in the entertainment industry. He has been in the industry for more than three decades and has been part of many successful television shows. He has also done a lot of Bollywood movies.

He has been part of shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Kareena Kareena, Mera Sasural, and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

He was also seen in many Bollywood movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shakti, Tees Maar Khan, and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon.

On the other hand, Varun Badola is known for his performance in shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand.

We came across a post where Sudhir and Varun were invited by the governor of Maharashtra where they had a cup of tea together over a long conversation.

Varun shared the post and captioned it saying, "Honored to be invited by The Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Ji along with Sudhir Pandey ji."

Well, no doubt that both the actors are supremely talented, and with a lot of hard work and dedication, they have made a name for themselves.

