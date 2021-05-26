FABULOUS! Check out Jaan Kumar Sanu’s AMAZING transformation

MUMBAI: Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, was seen in Bigg Boss. He entered the fourteenth season of the reality show and had a rather short stint in the house.

He bonded well with many including Eijaz Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Vindu Singh on the show.

The ardent followers of Bigg Boss 14 know how Eijaz Khan was always found sharing his passion for workout to Jaan Kumar Sanu. Looks like Jaan Kumar Sanu has been listening like a good student because months after the show ended, he followed Eijaz Khan’s steps and underwent a massive transformation, as promised by him on the show.

Jaan Kumar Sanu has now lost a few pounds and is unrecognisable. The young singer shared his impressive body transformation on his social media account and thanked Eijaz Khan for always pushing him to get in shape. He posted the vest given to him by his co-contestant on the show, Eijaz Khan as a target to fit in and in the next slide, he shared a picture of himself wearing that vest.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Back in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still). I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one-day. 6 months down the line I've never felt fitter and I did what I promised. Swipe to see”

“Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house. I still have the Vest with me and I'm waiting for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I will wear it,” he added.

