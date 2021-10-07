FABULOUS! This Navratri your favourite stars from Colors' reveal what the festival means to them

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the Tellyworld for their avid readers.

Navratri is an auspicious festival celebrated diversely across the country, check out what your favourite actors have to say about the festival.

Anchal Sahu aka Bondita (Barrister Babu)

“Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals as it's all about colours, lights, dance and music. I just enjoy everything about it and celebrate it wholeheartedly. If I am not shooting, I cook special dishes and invite friends over for celebrations. I am already loving the vibe around Navratri and can’t wait to gorge on the delicious food we get around this time.”

Radhika Muthukumar aka Simar (Sasural Simar Ka)

“Since childhood I have been celebrating Navratri. I have memories of going for kanjak or kanya pooja with my friends. Navratri is all about lip smacking food, colourful clothes, lights, and beautiful decorations. I always enjoy this time with friends and family as this is the time to be with your loved ones. This festival is celebrated across the country in different ways, and it truly showcases the power of our culture.”

Jaya Bhattacharya aka Veena Devi (Thapki Pyar Ki)

“For me it's all about the festivities around Durga Puja, including visiting the pandals to witness the grandeur, eating bhog, and meeting friends. It's a lot of joy for me. The Durga Pratima is mesmerizing. I'm having a great time at Thapki 2. I'll go to a pandal if I have a day off from work because my karma is my puja.”

Akshay Kelkar aka Suresh (Nima Denzongpa)

“We have been always taught that good wins over evil with Navratri, Durga Puja followed by Dussehra being testimony to that. I really enjoy how these festivals teach us wonderful life lessons while also keeping the celebration part intact. We all enjoy participating in garba, dandiya, wearing traditional clothes and meeting family. The idea is about togetherness, and this is what I love about these nine days.”

Ankit Gupta aka Fateh (Udaariyaan)

“The most wonderful time of the year is here. The environment is lively, colourful and full of energy this time. People are dressed in vibrant Indian garb such as kurta pyjamas, dhotis, saris, and lehengas. The significance of this celebration is the eradication of all life's sorrows, and I pray that Durga removes all our problems. Happy Navratri!”