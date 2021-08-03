Fabulous! Shaheer Sheikh's house is paradise; have a look at pictures

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh shared some of the amazing pictures and videos of his huge residency on his Instagram story feed for his fan following. The home has been designed by Shaheer himself, as it was written by his hashtag, ‘interiors by SS’. He has beautifully created his apartment with great hard work.

Shaheer gave a ride of his ‘reading corner’ which had black and white lounge chairs, with a bookshelf at the back. His living area had brown sofas and large flat-screen television. He also shared a pic of his coffee bar.

He shared a look at the wooden deck, which has a bathtub with a wow view of the city skyline. He also shared a video of the outdoor space and added the hashtag ‘thoda sa aasman (a little bit of sky)’. He referred the balcony area as ‘the nest’ which was decorated with plants.

Shaheer shared glimpses of his dining area and bedroom, which holds his collection of action figurines.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa got married in a court wedding in November last year. According to reports, they are expecting their first child. However, neither has confirmed the news.

Shaheer has starred in a number of shows including Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He will be next spotted in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, alongside Ankita Lokhande.

In an Instagram post, Shaheer mentioned ‘taken aback’ at first when he was offered Pavitra Rishta 2.0. “Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput. . I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge,” he writes.

Shaheer also quoted “Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL,” he mentioned.

