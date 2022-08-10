Fahmaan Khan dons hat of a director for his latest track 'Yaad Na Aana'

'Imlie' fame Fahmaan Khan, who made his directorial debut with the song 'Ishq Ho Gaya', shared his experience of directing another track titled 'Yaad Na Aana'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 00:52
MUMBAI :Imlie' fame Fahmaan Khan, who made his directorial debut with the song 'Ishq Ho Gaya', shared his experience of directing another track titled 'Yaad Na Aana'.

Sharing his experience of directing his new song, Fahmaan said: "'Yaad Na Aana' is a very special song and I had an amazing experience while directing this music video. The song was mostly shot in Dubai and owing to my prior commitments, I wasn't able to be present in Dubai for directions."

"However, I decided to do the directions via video call. To be honest, there comes a lot of responsibilities when you don the hat of a director. Obviously, things become a bit difficult when you are not present physically to direct, but I made sure that I don't miss anything."

He has done TV shows like 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' and 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' and 'Imlie', among others.

Fahmaan, who is currently seen in the show 'Dharam Patnii', added: "With sheer hard work and dedication, the song has turned out pretty good. I hope that the audience will shower an abundance of love and support on this song as they did on the previous song."

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

 

