Fahmaan Khan receives the best Eidi from his beloved fans as they shared love and happiness with the needy! Have a look at the limited Eid - tion video

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 17:47
Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: This Eid was indeed a special one for Fahmaan Khan has after a long span the Imlie star celebrated the special day with his parents. Actor’s pictures with his parents are doing rounds on the Internet but with that Fahmaan Khan posted a very heart warming video on his story. 

Fahmaan Khan is so special as a human being and so are his fans. The actor got a priceless gift on this Eid from his fans as they distributed food to the needy children. 

Fahmaan has posted a video on Instagram where his fans are seen distributing food to the needy children. The little kids looked very happy and at last they all wished their favourite idol Fahmaan Khan a Eid Mubarak. 

Posting a video, a true gem of his true fans wrote, “Nothing fills my heart more than this. Love you guys and Eid Mubarak”.

Fahmaan Khan who enjoys a lakhs of fan following owing to his humble nature and for a human being he is, always encourages his fans to not to waste money on gifts rather than spreading happiness and love in needy ones. 

On the occasion of Eid, Fahmaan Khan looked dashing in black kurta pyjama when he posed with his parents.

Fahmaan Khan Eid Mubarak TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 17:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Varun Dhawan birthday: Here’s a look at the beautiful house of the Bawaal actor
MUMBAI:Varun Dhawan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, and he has been in the industry for more than a decade....
Television actor Arjit Taneja set to bring his A-game to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
MUMBAI: India’s favourite stunt-based show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ brings its 13th edition that's prepared to crank up its...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Sai wants to distance herself from Virat to marry Satya
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Drama! Sahiba points at Garry while talking about the man who eloped with Seerat
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Fahmaan Khan receives the best Eidi from his beloved fans as they shared love and happiness with the needy! Have a look at the limited Eid - tion video
MUMBAI: This Eid was indeed a special one for Fahmaan Khan has after a long span the Imlie star celebrated the special...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Amba and Aaji don’t approve of Sai marrying Satya
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
WOW! Varun Dhawan birthday: Here’s a look at the beautiful house of the Bawaal actor
WOW! Varun Dhawan birthday: Here’s a look at the beautiful house of the Bawaal actor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arjit Taneja
Television actor Arjit Taneja set to bring his A-game to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Soundous
Splitsvilla 14 winner Soundous Moufakir joins the daredevil lineup on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Sheezan Khan
Lovely! Sheezan Khan enjoys Eid with his family, check out the pictures
Kundali Bhagya
Milestone of 1500 episodes for Kundali Bhagya, here’s what Shraddha Arya had to say!
Palak
Really! Shweta Tiwari's ex husband Raja Chaudhary remarried this Mumbai based professional after divorce
Umar Riaz
Shocking! Umar Riaz reveals why he unfollowed Rashami Desai and talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash