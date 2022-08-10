Fahmaan Khan receives the best Eidi from his beloved fans as they shared love and happiness with the needy! Have a look at the limited Eid - tion video

MUMBAI: This Eid was indeed a special one for Fahmaan Khan has after a long span the Imlie star celebrated the special day with his parents. Actor’s pictures with his parents are doing rounds on the Internet but with that Fahmaan Khan posted a very heart warming video on his story.

Fahmaan Khan is so special as a human being and so are his fans. The actor got a priceless gift on this Eid from his fans as they distributed food to the needy children.

Fahmaan has posted a video on Instagram where his fans are seen distributing food to the needy children. The little kids looked very happy and at last they all wished their favourite idol Fahmaan Khan a Eid Mubarak.

Posting a video, a true gem of his true fans wrote, “Nothing fills my heart more than this. Love you guys and Eid Mubarak”.

Fahmaan Khan who enjoys a lakhs of fan following owing to his humble nature and for a human being he is, always encourages his fans to not to waste money on gifts rather than spreading happiness and love in needy ones.

On the occasion of Eid, Fahmaan Khan looked dashing in black kurta pyjama when he posed with his parents.