Is Fahmaan Khan‘s Ravi Randhawa one of the best fictional characters on TV recently? Audiences think so and here’s proof!

MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The show is going through major twists and turns and as we saw in the previous episodes a lot of major shifts are happening on the show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan- Dharampanii: Is Malhar really Keerti's killer

Fahmaan Khan who plays the role of Ravi on the show is loved immensely by the fans and they have showered a lot of love on the show and on Fahmaan. The fans have been in awe of Ravi’s character.

In a recent poll by the audiences of different entertainment portals, it looks like Ravi Randhawa has become one of the favorite fictional characters in recent times, even though it has only been a little while since the character has come to fruition.

Fahmaan who is quite active on social media took to reshare a post where Ravi was touted to be one of the 10 best fictional TV characters, which is quite an achievement on its own. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile on the show, Currently, Malhar and Pratiksha enter their mandap to get married, when suddenly Ravi comes and puts out the auspicious fire of the havan kund.Ravi reveals to everyone about his and Pratiksha’s love, which comes as a big shock to everyone, especially Malhar.Pratiksha tries her best to tell everyone that the reality is that Ravi is just taking revenge for Keerti’s death, but all in vain.

So Malhar shockingly calls off his wedding, but right then Ravi fills Pratiksha’s hairline with sindoor.

So in a shocking turn of events, Ravi gets married to Pratiksha and is going to cause her torment and make her life horrible

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Dharampatni: Ravi’s shocking step breaks Malhar and Pratiksha’s wedding