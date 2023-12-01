Faisal Shaikh to collaborate with Karan Johar for a project; Read to know more read to know more

MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same.

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh breaks his silence on doing Bigg Boss and reveals which reality show will he be doing next

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, and he impressed the judges and audiences with his exceptional dancing skills.

On the dance reality show, Faisu bonded well with ace Bollywood director Karan Johar, and recently, he shared a photo with the director and captioned it saying, “It always a pleasure meeting you. Thank you so much for being an amazing mentor.”

Post sharing this photo, fans have started speculating that he must have signed on for a Dharma production movie, and hence he met with the director, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there were reports doing the rounds that Faisu might have signed on for a Karan Johar movie and he might possibly be seen on the big screen.

Faisu has come up with a lot of hard work and dedication and today, he has a massive fan following who showers him with a lot of love and support.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Congratulations! Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu Is The Insta King