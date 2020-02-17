Faisal Shaikh gets bashed by Jannat Zubair; watch video

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular divas of the small screen. The actress shot to fame at a very early age and has come a long way in her career.

Jannat is one of the most established stars whose popularity is rising every passing day. The actress has a massive fan following on Instagram with a whopping 13.8 million followers which makes her one social media sensation.

Apart from Jannat, there's is Faisal Shaikh who has been ruling the world of social media. Popularly known as Mr. Faisu, Faisal is one of the famous Tik Tok star.

We all know how Faisal and Jannat have collaborated several times for amazing Tik Tok videos.

And now they are back with another one. The video shared by Jannat on her Instagram shows a funny situation where Jannat pours Coco-Cola in her glass and goes way. When she is back, there's no fizz in the glass. She sees this and gets angry on Faisu and hits him with a pillow.

This happens the same when Faisal pours more Cola from the bottle and there's only fizz left in the bottle. Jannat gets angry again and hits him with a pillow.

Take a look at the video:

The video is just too hilarious, isn't it?

Jannat and Faisu's chemistry is just spot on and they look great together. We really think they should star together in more Tik Tok videos because it will be a delight to watch these two hotties together in the same frame.

What do you think about Jannat and Faisu's video? Tell us in the comments.