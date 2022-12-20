Faisal Shaikh shares a special dance with this Bigg Boss winner

MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same.

He took part in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

The actor was last seen on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he showcased his dancing skills.

He was the finalist in the show and from being a non–dancer he became a dancer and impressed the judges and the audiences with his dancing skills.

On the dance reality show, he made many new friends and one of them was Rubina Dilaik who was with him on both the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The actor shared a dancing video of the two where their friendship and their bond can be seen.

Faisu shared the video and captioned it saying “From one show to another we stood strong! Always better together”

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu and Rubina are very close friends and the fans love watching them together.

These days both Faisu and Rubina are on a break post their stint on the dance reality show and there is not much on their work front.

