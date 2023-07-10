Falaq Naaz on RadhaKrishn completing five years: Enjoyed playing Devaki in the show as her character was strong,and allowed me to showcase my skills

MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz who played Devaki in RadhaKrishn has completed five years. The actor sounds nostalgic talking about the show as she looks back the times gone by and the content she has done so far.

“I portrayed the character of Devaki in the TV show RadhaKrishnan, which has completed 5 years. Even though my role involved only a 2-day shoot, the show was highly successful. During this period, I also worked on another series called Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. After I completed the project, I received a call from the RadhaKrishn team, informing me about their plans to focus more on Devaki's storyline,” she says.

Praising the production house , she adds, “Swastik Production House feels like a second home to me, and I couldn't turn down the opportunity. I enjoyed playing Devaki, as her character was incredibly strong, and it allowed me to showcase my skills,particularly in emotional scenes, which I excel in. Many people appreciated my character.”

At the moment the actor is actively searching for a compelling role. “The depth and strength of the character matter a lot to me. I want to feel fulfilled when I return home after a day of filming. Playing Devaki has been challenging,especially in terms of portraying her character's growth. While I'm not inclined to take on more mythological roles, as I've done quite a few, I would love to explore thrillers, crime-based shows, or playing characters such as scientists, police officers, or IAS officers. Being an actor allows you to inhabit a variety of characters in your life, and that's one of the most beautiful aspects of this profession,” she ends.

