FALSE alarm! Mall task is NOT happening for Bigg Boss 13 contestants!

MUMBAI: Here’s super exclusive news from the desk of TellyChakkar!

Fans have gone impatient from the time news has been flashed about Bigg Boss 13 contestants visiting a mall for an activity today.

Large numbers of fans have gathered in Mumbai based mall to have a glimpse of the Bigg Boss contestant and root for them.

However, here we bring you heartbreaking news that it’s all false!

There reports about the Mall Task taking place on 6 February i.e. today. However, when TellyChakkar probed more information on the development we learnt that there is no such kind of task taking place in any mall.

For the uninitiated, makers first time introduced the 'Mall task' in season 9 where contestants Rochelle Rao and Rishabh Sinha interacted with fans. The similar task also happened in 'Bigg Boss 10' and 'Bigg Boss 11'.

Well, mall task is surely not happening today. Let’s wait and watch if makers plan to do the mall task in the coming days without making much noise in order to keep the security intact.  

