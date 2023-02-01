Faltu aka Niharika Chouksey shares her first experience doing this, and it looks fun!

She once mentioned that she convinced her father to leave Madhya Pradesh and come to Mumbai when she aspired to work in the entertainment industry as a child artist.  
MUMBAI :  Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

A talented actress Niharika Chouksey is being recognised for her role in ‘Faltu’. She ventured into the television industry with the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She once mentioned that she convinced her father to leave Madhya Pradesh and come to Mumbai when she aspired to work in the entertainment industry as a child artist.

Niharika recently shared a post where she is seen partying and having fun and she captioned the post as, “My first club experience wid #faltu ke log”

The 17 year old actress seems to have gone to a club for the first time courtesy her Faltu team. Check out the post here;


Doesn’t it look like she is having a lot of fun?

Other than serials, she has also worked in advertisements and short films. She has a Youtube channel where she keeps her fans updated.

