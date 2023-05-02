Faltu’s actress Myra Singh thanks her co-actor Azhar Malik, calls him a superhero

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The story revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents' frustration at the birth of a fourth girl when they wanted a boy. The current track is about Tanisha separating Ayaan and Faltu.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu turns a maid in the Mittal household to repay Tanisha

The fans of the show follow the cast members in order to know more about the show and get a sneak peek into the personal lives of their favourite actors.

Myra Singh and Azhar Malik who play the role of Suhana and Kinshuk respectively, are also one of the most admired cast members from the show.

Recently, Myra Singh shared a post, where in the caption, she thanked her co-star Azhar for saving her from a big fire accident.

Myra Singh, in the caption writes, ‘From today you are my Superhero because you saved me from a big accident (fire) just like an angel soul. thank you @officiallazharmalik bhaiya . I know jo aapne kiya hai uske samne thank you bahut chota hai but I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am really grateful to have an elder brother like you

lots of love from your lil sis #thankyou’

Check out the post below:

Other cast members of the show have also commented on the post, thanking Azhar and showing their concern for Myra.

Also read - Faltu: Oh No! Faltu Finds Herself in a Fix

Tell us your opinion in the comment section and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.