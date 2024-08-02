Family Table: Exciting! Chef Ranveer Brar to take us on a culinary journey with his food making skills and captivating narratives in this new cooking reality show

MUMBAI : Ranveer Brar is a well known name when it comes to cooking and food. The popular celebrity chef who is known for his witty humor and stylish cooking skills will soon be hosting a new culinary reality show titled ‘Family Table’.

The show will not only blend culinary expertise with interesting narratives but also explore age old food traditions along with some entertainment thrown in good measure.

The show will also feature a host of popular celebrities like hold your breath- Tejasswi Prakash, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Shweta Tiwari, Karishma Tanna, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Speaking about the show, Ranveer said, “Family Table' will present me in a new avatar, elevating the show from my previous cooking ventures."

He further added, "In every home, there's a hidden recipe that can elevate the mood of your taste buds. To showcase these hidden gems, we are featuring diverse families from different parts of India, highlighting how food binds us all in love.

Family Table will begin airing on EPIC channel as well as be available for streaming on the platform EPIC On from 14th February.

