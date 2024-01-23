A Famous Celebrity to Grace The StarPlus Show Pandya Store, and topping that, it is airing two episodes in a day from January 29th to February 2nd at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Aditya

MUMBAI: The completion of 1000 episodes comes with more gifts. Pandya Store has won the audience's hearts with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. While airing two episodes in a day, going live on January 29th at 6 p.m., there have been speculations around a special guest appearance on the show, Pandya Store. The recent track of the show Pandya Store showcased an intriguing track of revenge marriage between Dhaval and Suhani and Natasha standing up to Sandeep. After battling a life-and-death situation, Dhaval is returning home with Natasha. Dhaval is to be welcomed by his family, but do you know there will be a special person awaiting his homecoming? We wonder who that is. It will be intriguing and interesting to witness what drama awaits for the audience to witness in the show, and will this special guest play a cupid for Dhaval and Natasha?

We hear celebrities such as Arjun Bijlani, Aditya Narayan, Darshan Raval, and Barun Sobti have been approached for a special sequence in the show. Well, either one can wonder or can tune in straight on February 29th at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

