A fan expressed his dissatisfaction for YRHPK; Ritvik Arora gives a classic reply

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one of the popular daily soaps of the small screen. The serial is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans have showered all the love and support to the show.

Ritvik Arora-Kaveri Priyam and Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma's fresh pairing has done wonders for the show.

We all know how Ritvik has become a hot favourite among the viewers for his character Kunal Rajvansh in the show.

The actor is one handsome star and enjoys a great fan following on Instagram. The actor knows how to stay connected to his fans and keeps sharing various pictures and videos.

The actor indulged into a question and answer session on Instagram and answered some interesting questions asked by the fans.

While most of the fans were all praises for his looks, his character, one of the fan expressed his disappointment for the show. Ritvik handled this situation with utmost sass and answered the fan's question.

Check out the post here:

Well, Ritvik gave the fan the taste of his own medicine and we simply loved it.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.