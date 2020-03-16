Fan Moment! Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash gets mobbed by fans while posing for the paps with beau Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the loved couples and are often addressed as TejRan by their fans
karan-te

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never fail to express their love for each other and often get snapped in the city, speaking of which, some time ago, Tejasswi and Karan were spotted by the paparazzi on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors and the fans mobbed the Naagin 6 actress for photos on the sets of the reality show.

Karan looked suave in an all-white attire. On the other hand, Tejasswi exuded charm in a green outfit. The duo is one of the most loved couples in the industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and have been inseparable since then. They are fans’ favourite too and their loved ones lovingly call them ‘TejRan’.

A few days ago, Karan Kundrra, reviving his Bigg Boss 15 journey said that he used to be one of those people who ridiculed the idea of falling in love on the reality show. However, now he believes that he was destined to do the show to meet the love of his life Tejasswi.

He said, “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place.”

Latest Video