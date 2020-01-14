Fans blame Salman Khan for dropping the confidence of Asim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days, and since the show is so successful it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made her name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. The young boy is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

The last week has been very low for Asim, as the lad was hardly seen, and even during the weekend ka vaar episode the caller of the week, asked Asim if he was seen only because of Siddarth as post-Salman’s suggestion Asim the last week kept a distance from Siddarth.

Now Asim’s fans have come all out to support and his and are accusing Salman Khan for killing the confidence in Asim. They blame him for making him look low in the show.

They are voicing their opinions on social media where they are saying that is he not seeing because after Salman scolding him his moral has become less.

A fan also wrote that the show and Salman doesn’t think twice in showing Asim down, and they are on focusing on Shehnaaz and Siddarth for BARC ratings, but Asim is one of the best players.