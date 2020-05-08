Fans bowled over Sunil Lahri and his son's handsomeness; check out picture

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is not just a show but its an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times. During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stressbuster for everyone in the family and has made people remember the good old days.

Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman in the show is continuously sharing throwback pictures and various memories from his Ramayan days.

Not just that, several pictures of Sunil from his young days are doing the rounds. Fans are completely smitten with Sunil's handsome avatar in his young days.

And now, a picture has been doing the rounds of social media where a fan club has made a collage of Sunil's younger days picture and his son Krish is also seen giving the same like his father.

Take a look at the picture:

Fans are bowled over both Sunil and Krish's handsomeness and can't decide who looks smarter.

Take a look at the comments:



Krish looks exactly like his father and got all the handsomeness from him. No wonder fans are confused with choosing anyone from them.

