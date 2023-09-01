Fans call this scene of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt ‘heart touching’ from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI :Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are ever changing as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery.

Lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been winning the hearts of their fans with their impeccable portrayal of Virat and Pakhi respectively. The duo who are husband and wife in real life as well have a massive fan following on social media too and share glimpses from their life every now and then.

Aishwarya is super active on Instagram, keeps giving a shout out to her fans. Recently she shared a sweet gesture by her fans who featured her emotional and heart touching scene in her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She shared a post by a fanpage and featured it on her Insta story. Check it out here;

Looks like Neil aka Virat and Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma have had a huge impact on their fans with their spectacular performances.

The current track of the show revolves around Virat hiding the truth about Vinayak being Sai and his lost son Vinu. Pakhi's surgery resulted in her never being able to conceive children of her own and thus Virat does not disclose the truth about Vinu to her as well, to save her from further trauma.

