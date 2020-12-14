Fans can't keep CALM over the teaser of Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik starring upcoming music video 'Veham'

MUMBAI: Expressing love is difficult. But, it is also true that one should not waste any opportunity to express their love for someone because life does not promise another chance. Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik's upcoming music video 'Veham' seems to be on these lines. The teaser of the duo's much-awaited song has finally dropped in, and it is already creating a storm.

Asim seems to have turned a painter for the 'love of his life' Sakshi. He paints his love for her, leaving her amazed. Though her beauty has left Asim smitten, and he is head-over-heels in love with her, he fails to express his feelings. "Tu meri rooh se badal ke dekh rooh teri, tab kahin yeh mohabbat samaj aayegi", these lines aptly describe the essence of the song and strikes the right chord.

Although the teaser does not give out much to the story, it shows the confusion and pain one goes through when they're unable to open their hearts and share their pure feelings for someone.

Both Asim and Sakshi look beautiful and the teaser certainly leaves you curious to know what new does 'Veham' has to offer. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up took to his social media handle to share the teaser and his excitement for the same.

'Veham' releases today under the T-Series banner. Armaan Malik has sung the song, while Rashmi Virag has penned the lyrics and Manan Bhardwaj has composed the music.

Credit: Pinkvilla