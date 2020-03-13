Fans compliment Ritvik Arora in Bollywood style on his latest picture; check out

MUMBAI: Ritvik Arora shot to fame as Kunal Kapadia in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The daily is the spin-off of hit TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is getting a great response from the viewers.

Ritvik has become a hot favourite among the fans, all thanks to his handsome and dashing looks. The actor's social media account saw an instant raise of the fan-following post the show and now he is widely popular among them. Apart from that, fans are also liking Ritvik and Kaveri Priyam's onscreen chemistry in the show.

Ritvik very well knows how to keep his fans updated about his whereabouts. He shares interesting updates from his personal and professional life with his fans.

The actor knows how to keep his fans hooked to his Instagram handle and has now posted something really interesting.

Ritvik posted a picture of himself where he is wearing a checkered coat and is looking handsome as ever. He captioned the picture by asking his fans to describe his picture with a dialogue of 80s Bollywood films.

Well, that was it! Fans in no time started pouring comments and it was fun to see how his followers took out some time to post amazing comments on his picture:

Which dialogue would you suggest for Ritvik's picture?