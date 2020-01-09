Fans make a special video dedicated to Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is a famous TikTok star who is currently slaying it in Bigg Boss 13. She has a huge fan base on social media, mainly on TikTok and Instagram. She has been seen in Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3 and in Punjabi music videos. She made her debut with Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan and then featured in Jass Manak’s Punjabi song Lehenga.

Mahira is trying to gain the attention of the audience but is failing every time because of her bond with Paras Chhabra.

Paras and Mahira's bond has been in the news from day 1 in the BB house.

The most recent fight in the house was between Mahira and Rashmi. The latter threw an allegation that Mahira does not serve lunch on time, which created chaos in the house. Mahira and Paras' relationship hit a rocky patch in the Bigg Boss house when the former slapped the latter in a fit of rage.

Mahira has 1 million followers on TikTok, who are showing their support for her.

Now, a fan page has shared a video of her journey.



Have a look below, and tell us what you think.