Fans miss Siddarth and Asim’s bond in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Asim are among the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. In their initial days, there were very good friends, and their friendship was considered similar to that of Ram and Lakhan. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances in the house, their friendship faded away, and today, there are no less than enemies.

Their fans love them unconditionally and they want to see them together once again, but that seems to be an impossible task now. Now, one of their fan clubs shared a video of the two and captioned it saying that they miss their friendship and their brotherhood.

There is no doubt that the two’s friendship was really loved by the audience.

The host of the show Salman Khan tried to solve their problems and tried to mend things between them, but it did not work.

Have a look at the post below.