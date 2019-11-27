Fans miss Surbhi and Pearl's chemistry

MUMBAI: The popular Ekta Kapoor show Naagin 3 ended a while ago, but fans are still missing the sizzling chemistry between the lead couple Bela and Maahir, played by Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri.

Naagin 3 managed to stay on top of the TRP charts almost every week. The show enjoyed a huge fan following and kept the viewers hooked by introducing new characters.

As per several reports, the actors have developed feelings for each other and their equation is more than just friendship.

Fans have now shared a post of Surbhi and Pearl in which their chemistry is evident.

Have a look.