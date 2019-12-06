Fans miss the Siddarth Shukla’s friend’s gang

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla is one of the most popular contestant of the Bigg Boss house, the actor since day 1 has been the audience’s favourite and his friendship with Asim in the house was loved by one and all.

Now when things were good in the Bigg Boss house and Sid and Asim were in talking terms they had a group in which Shefali, Himanshi and Arti Singh were there and Sid was their leaders. The entire group always stood for each other and viewers thought that this group is very strong.

Until recently since Sid and Asim spilt the entire group broke and thus formed their own separate group. Sid is seen with Shehnaaz, Paras and Mahira. But seems like now the entire group as gone their own way, but the fans of this group do miss them and they wish that sort out their differences and we would see them playing the game together.

Check out the video below which will make you want to see more of Sid and Asim.