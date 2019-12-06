News

Fans miss the Siddarth Shukla’s friend’s gang

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2019 06:10 PM

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla is one of the most popular contestant of the Bigg Boss house, the actor since day 1 has been the audience’s favourite and his friendship with Asim in the house was loved by one and all.  

Now when things were good in the Bigg Boss house and Sid and Asim were in talking terms they had a group in which Shefali, Himanshi and Arti Singh were there and Sid was their leaders. The entire group always stood for each other and viewers thought that this group is very strong.

Until recently since Sid and Asim spilt the entire group broke and thus formed their own separate group. Sid is seen with Shehnaaz, Paras and Mahira.   But seems like now the entire group as gone their own way, but the fans of this group do miss them and they wish that sort out their differences and we would see them playing the game together.

Check out the video below which will make you want to see more of Sid and Asim.

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in...

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days