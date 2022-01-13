FANS PERSPECTIVE! Fans notice a glimpse of Aditya Hooda from Bepannah in Harshad Chopda's character Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: We have seen Harshad in numerous hit shows after that, Humsafars, Bepannah being a few of them and now with Harshad in Yeh Rishta, fans are already in love with him as Dr Abhimanyu Birla, the dapper has been treating his fans with his washboard abs and dreamy dance sequences in the show, even his shiv tandav turned fans go gaga over him.

When Harshad was paired opposite Jennifer Winget in Bepannah, fans were all hearts for him, he holds a unique quality of being the hopelessly romantic man every girl would need. Be it romancing someone in her 30s like Jennifer Winget or in her 20's like Pranali Rathod, just as Shah Rukh, Harshad nails the scenes and chemistry with such finesse and grace that you would surely connect to his love story in the first watch itself.

Well, now fans noticed Harshad's Aditya Hooda in Abhimanyu, they even shared the scene where they found a strong resemblance with his characters.

Nidhi Shahane: Harshad is known for his spectacular performances, with Aditya Hooda too he made fans fall for him. His upfront personality and those piercing lines are back with Abhimanyu, right when he confronts Akshara for her normal behaviour, or his analogy of Akshara's bone density in the Christmas episode surely hints at Aditya's traits.

Vinayak Pai: Harshad's Abhimanyu is a mix of all his previous characters, his mehndi confrontation dialogues, especially the bla blah blue blue one is exactly how agitated Aditya Hooda had been in Bepannah. This shows that even a hint from his previous characters can enhance the scenes so well.

Anamika Sen: Well, not just Aditya Hooda, his dressing sense even reminds me of Raghav from Saubhagyavati. Indeed, Harshad's onscreen presence and his characters are soo intertwined that we wouldn't forget any of them while he performs as Dr Abhimanyu Birla.

