Fans praise Namik Paul for his performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Namik Paul is the heartthrob of the television industry. A few months ago the actor had entered Kasautii Zindagi Kay as a positive character but then the twist in the serial turned out to be a negative character.

Recently in the show, the makers show that his character falls down a cliff and whether his character is dead or will return is still unknown.

Post the episode the fans have been praising his performance, where they are saying that from a positive character like Shravan to see him in negative role as Viraj is commendable.

Fans have said that the actor has done an excellent job, and he should be doing roles as such.

Seems like the viewers are going to miss Namik in the serial, and hopefully he should be back on the show.

Check out the praises below :