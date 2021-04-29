A fan's question regarding the family left Hina Khan emotional; here's how she responded

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Hina Khan is going through some tough times these days.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently lost her father Aslam Khan. Hina was in Srinagar when this happened.

The actress rushed back to Mumbai immediately after knowing this tragic news to be with her family.

Hina's friends, fans and well-wishers poured in condolence messages to her during this tough time and also prayed for her father's soul.

Hina who was away from social media for a while finally responded to the messages sent by her friends.

Rubina Dilaik who shared a good bond with Hina in the Bigg Boss 14 house too had extended condolence to Hina.

Hina also responded to Rubina's tweet and thanked her for it:

Take a look:

However, seems like Hina's response to Rubina didn't go well with a twitterati.

She questioned Hina for referring to her family as 'Her Father's family'.

Hina gave a really amazing and emotional response to the fan.

Here's what she said:

Well, Hina has always acknowledged the love and support of her fans which she has got over the years.

Those who are unaware, Hina took to social media recently to share that she was tested Covid positive in these testing times and asked her fans to pray for her.

What do you think about Hina's response to the fan? Share your views with us in the comments.

Hina has been a part of shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Naagin 5, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

