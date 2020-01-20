Fans' reactions on Vin Rana's latest hot look are not to be missed

MUMBAI: Vin Rana is one of the hottest actors of the Telly world. The actor has a huge fan base, all thanks to his stunning social media posts, which are to die for.

Mr Rana keeps his fans updated about his latest whereabouts. Be it sharing his vacation pictures or some wonderful snaps and videos from his work, Vin knows how to treat his fans.

And now, Vin's latest picture has made us go weak in our knees. The actor posted a hot shirtless selfie where he is looking just wow. What's more appealing is his washboard abs which he is flaunting in the sexiest way possible.

After Vin posted this picture, fans couldn't stop gushing about his handsome physique, and a series of comments dropped in no time. While some fans complimented him by adding fire and heart-eye emojis on the comment section, some simply called him hot.

It seems Vin is not just winning hearts with his stellar performance but also with his dashing looks.

On the work front, the actor is currently seen in Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, where he plays the role of Poorab Khanna. Arjit Taneja initially played this role.

What do you think about Vin's latest hot look? Tell us in the comment section.