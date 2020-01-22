Fans root for Sidnaaz as they miss Siddarth and Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is seeing too much of fights these days. With the Siddarth and Asim locking horns together the house has become a tough place to stay and things seem to be getting out of control.

As we saw in yesterday’s episode in front of the guest Hina Khan also these two didn’t stop the argument. Post the argument Siddarth looks very disturbed and he also tells Big Boss that he wants to quit the show and he will hit Asim and leave but then Bigg Boss makes him understand.

Amid all this Siddarth friendship with Shehnaaz as also gone downhill, where now he has decided not to talk to her, and to keep a distance from her, though the reason is still unknown.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw how when Shehnaaz tried to talk to Siddarth he completely ignores her, when she kept insisting he told her that he doesn’t want to talk to her as he doubts her loyalties, and that she can’t be loyal to anyone, he even went to tell her that if someone can’t be loyal to your parents then they can’t be loyal to anyone.

Now the fans feel that Siddarth and Shehnaaz do not like the fact that they are away from each other, and they seem to be very unhappy being away from each other, the fans are sharing an edited video of the two and are wanting them to come back together.

The fans and the audience are wondering to what went wrong that Siddarth all of a sudden has decided to distance himself from her. Just a month is left and the fans hope that they mend their differences.