Fans share how the love story of Prachi and Ranbir of Kumkum Bhagya began!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and almost always tops the TRP charts.

The pairing of Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar, who essay the roles of Ranbir and Prachi respectively, is loved by the audiences, and the two have become household names.

While the show began with the story of Abhi and Pragya, it now focuses on the next generation of Prachi and Ranbir.

The audience likes their love story and the sweet fights they have. Along with the show, the characters are also loved and have fan clubs dedicated to them. Fans make lovely collages and videos to make their favourite actors feel special.

Now, we came across a collage on how Prachi and Ranbir’s love story began in Kumkum Bhagya.

They have said that they began by being casual friends, then went on to being the best of friends, and finally fell in love.

Fans have commented saying that now, the next step for Pranbir is marriage, and they can’t wait for that to happen.

Like Abhi and Pragya, Ranbir and Prachi have also made a place in the audience’s heart.

